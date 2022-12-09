Rights commissioner says West’s efforts to cancel Russia hurt all Russian-speaking people

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova on Friday said the international human rights community closes its eyes to attempts by the West to cancel Russia, and that causes suffering to anyone who speaks Russian.

Speaking on the occasion of World Genocide Commemoration Day, she said on Telegram that it’s unacceptable to kill people on the account that they belong to a certain race, nationality or religious group but "over the past eight years the Russian-speaking population of Ukraine was subjected to genocide, which was carefully downplayed, and now the West conducts a policy of Russophobia and tries to cancel Russia."

"The international human rights community is turning a blind eye to such unprecedented pressure. Unfortunately, that causes suffering to anyone who is somehow connected with Russia or speaks Russian. They are denied treatment, education, and a peaceful stay in other countries," Moskalkova wrote.

The commissioner said it’s necessary to make every effort to prevent new manifestations of genocide and make sure that the rights of all people on the planet have ironclad protection.