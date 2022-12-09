‘Doomed to fail’: Russian sherpa lambasts US efforts to ouster Moscow from G20

NEW DELHI, December 9. /TASS/. Washington’s efforts to push Russia out of the Group of Twenty that are stipulated by the US defense budget are doomed to fail, Russia’s sherpa to the group, Svetlana Lukash, told TASS on Friday.

Lukash wondered how the US would spend the money that is earmarked for these efforts to ouster Moscow from the global club.

"I wonder how the taxpayers will react to such budget spending. If I represented the American people, I would be interested in how they are going to spend that much money on something that will invariably yield no result," she specified.

The sherpa expressed confidence that US "efforts are doomed to fail." "The recent events in Bali showed as much, she said.

The defense spending proposal for fiscal year 2023 (starting on October 1) that’s been backed by the defense committees of both houses of the US Congress stipulates the allocation of $6 billion for deterring Russia in Europe. In addition, the document said Washington would seek to prevent Russian officials from attending the meetings of G20 and some other international organizations.