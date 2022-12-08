Two civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling of DPR in past day

DONETSK, December 8. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces shelled the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 41 times over the 24 hours, firing 186 rounds of ammunition and killing two people, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes reported on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, the mission reported 41 shelling attacks by the Ukrainians. <…> Two civilians were reportedly killed in Gorlovka’s Kalininsky District," the mission said in a report.

According to the mission, the Ukrainian military fired 186 munitions on the DPR territory, using Grad and HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, 122 mm, 152 mm and 155 mm artillery, as well as 120 mm mortars for their attacks. Thirteen DPR localities came under fire, including Donetsk, Zaitsevo, Gorlovka, Shirokaya Balka, Mayorsk, Yasinovataya, Kashtanovoye, Makeyevka and Yelenovka. Six houses and seven civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.

On Wednesday, the DPR mission to the JCCC reported that the republic had been shelled 32 times over the past day.