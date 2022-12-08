FSB nabs two residents of Sevastopol for spying for Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has apprehended two residents of Sevastopol on high treason charges for spying on behalf of Ukrainian intelligence and handing over information on the location of defense and security facilities, the FSB press office reported on Thursday.

"The Federal Security Service has foiled the unlawful activity of two Russian citizens suspected of high treason for spying for the Ukrainian Security Service," the press office said in a statement.

According to the FSB’s information, a Sevastopol resident being a supporter of Ukraine’s ideology was recruited by the Ukrainian intelligence in 2016.

"After the beginning of the special military operation, he transmitted data on the location of facilities of the Russian Defense Ministry to the foreign intelligence service for a cash payment, which could be used against the security of the Russian Federation and inflict damage on the state’s defense capability," the FSB press office said.

In addition, on instructions from his handlers in the Ukrainian Security Service, the man involved his acquaintance, a resident of Sevastopol, in the unlawful activity in the summer of 2022 who gathered and passed over data on the facilities of the FSB of Russia to the foreign intelligence service via the WhatsApp messenger, the press office said.

Detectives have opened criminal cases on counts of the crime stipulated by article 275 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("High Treason"), it said.

"The Leninsky district court of Sevastopol has chosen a two-month term of arrest as a measure of restraint against the suspects," the FSB press office said.

The crime is punishable with a prison term of up to 20 years.