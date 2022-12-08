LPR militia reports over 70 Ukrainian militants wiped out in Donbass in past day

LUGANSK, December 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered over 70 casualties in battles with forces of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the past day, Spokesman for the LPR People’s Militia Ivan Filiponenko reported on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy sustained heavy losses among personnel and military hardware as a result of active offensive operations by LPR people’s militia forces. They eliminated as many as 75 personnel," the press office of the LPR people’s militia quoted the spokesman as saying on its Telegram channel.

In the past day, LPR people’s militia fighters also destroyed three Ukrainian tanks, five armored personnel carriers, four unmanned aerial vehicles and 17 special motor vehicles, the spokesman said.