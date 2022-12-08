Unmanned aerial vehicle downed near Sevastopol, governor says

SEVASTOPOL, December 8. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle was downed over the sea near the city of Sevastopol, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Thursday.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s guard ship downed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the sea. Our military did a good job, as always," he pointed out.

Sevastopol is the main base of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Over the past month, there have been several attempts to attack it with drones. On December 6, the governor’s press service reported that two drones had been downed over the sea near Sevastopol. Earlier, air defenses destroyed three unmanned aerial vehicles that had tried to attack the city from the sea.