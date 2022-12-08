Outbreak of psychosis, hepatotoxicity reported among Ukrainian soldiers in conflict zone

LUGANSK, December 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is seeing an outbreak in psychosis and hepatotoxicity cases among soldiers deployed in the zone of Russia’s special operation, Andrey Marochko, an officer of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), said on Thursday, citing intelligence data.

"Ukrainian medics working in the conflict zone have begun to ring the alarm and are asking help from volunteers. Along with a large number of patients with mine-blast traumas, they record a growing number of soldiers with psychosis and hepatotoxicity," he told TASS.

According to Marochko, Ukraine doesn’t have enough specialists capable of working with such patients.