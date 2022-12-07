NATO uses proxy war technology, Russia should unite efforts to counter it — top lawmaker

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. NATO members widely practice the technology of proxy warfare, and Russia needs to counteract this at all levels, including by improving legislation, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Wednesday.

"Taking the events in Ukraine as an example, we can see that NATO countries are widely employing the technology of hybrid conflict and proxy war, which is war by other people’s hands. Huge resources are being invested in the information space. Attempts are still ongoing to manipulate public sentiment, including the active use of social networks. Of course, we need to counteract this hybrid aggression together," the top lawmaker said at a seminar of the Council of Legislators at the Military Academy of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff.

According to Matviyenko, it is a task for both the federal and regional authorities.

"The work of legislators also plays a significant role here, which involves upgrading regional legislation in the wake of new challenges. It is especially urgent in connection with the special response measures effective in some subjects of the [Russian] Federation," she said.

The speaker of the upper house of Russia’s parliament emphasized that the theme of the seminar had been selected "based on the latest trends in the international agenda."

"It is first and foremost the transformation of the world order, the transition to a multipolar world, as well as changes in the nature of international conflicts," she said.