Western attempts to turn Belarus into 'anti-Russia' fail, senior lawmaker says

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Belarus remains a brotherly state to Russia and is still able to "hold its own" in the face of Western pressure and attempts to implement an "anti-Russia" project there, similar to Ukraine, Russian Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev said Wednesday.

"Perhaps there is no more desirable prey for our Western opponents after Ukraine, which has been totally converted into an anti-Russia, than to do the same with Belarus. And nothing has come of it. Attempts were made, but nothing became of them," the senator said, speaking at a media forum in TASS, dedicated to the 23rd anniversary of the Treaty on the Creation of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

He thanked the people of Belarus for "holding their own."

"We understand what pressure our Belarusian friends are under from the Western side," Kosachev underscored.

According to the lawmaker, Western states fail because Russians and Belarusians were brought up on the same values.

"We have the same national heroes, we have a common history, we have an amazing present, and of course, we have a common future ahead of us. Because it is enshrined in the Union Treaty, whose 23rd anniversary we celebrate today," the Deputy Speaker said.