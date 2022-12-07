OSCE’s president Poland is planting mine that will destroy organization — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The OSCE’s president Poland is planting a mine under the organization it chairs and this mine will go off before long, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Primakov Readings forum on Wednesday.

"We tried to fix the system of extrabudgetary projects in the OSCE. In any normal organization, including the UN, any country that wants to finance an extrabudgetary project, chooses a topic and coordinates it with the recipient countries first. Then this project is submitted for consideration, if it is in compliance with the organization’s goals. This is a universal procedure, it exists everywhere, except for the OSCE," he noted. "This mine that the Poles are now planting is not a delayed action one. It will go off under the OSCE very quickly," Lavrov stressed.

He pointed out that such extrabudgetary funding projects were disguised as OSCE’s undertakings.

"For example, the United States decides to address civil society issues in Armenia and implement a project to train journalists ‘in the right way.’ In the OSCE, in order to arrange for this, it is enough to write a letter to the Secretary-General or the current president," Lavrov. "That’s all. It will be called ‘an OSCE project’ in Armenia. Now such projects have mushroomed all over Ukraine.".