Russia stands firm against any infringements on Syria’s territorial integrity — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Russia shall resolutely preclude any infringements on the territorial integrity of Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an international forum on Wednesday.

"We will work hard to ensure that there are no infringements on Syria’s territorial integrity," Russia’s top diplomat insisted, addressing the Primakov Readings.

The parties to the Astana format (Russia, Iran and Turkey) confirmed their stance on that issue at a recent meeting in Astana, Lavrov said. "In the context of those agreements, we are interested in Turkey and Syria resuming dialogue based on the Adana Agreement that is still valid, and conditions seem to be ripening for that now." He also urged the two countries to solve specific issues related to security on the border, while taking into account Turkey’s legitimate concerns, which have been recognized by the Syrian government.