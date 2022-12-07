Lavrov expects Russia, Vietnam to boost strategic partnership

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. Moscow and Hanoi are determined to further develop their comprehensive strategic partnership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a message of greeting to participants in the Expo-Russia Vietnam 2022 Fourth International Industrial Exhibition, published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Wednesday.

"Last year marked the tenth anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam, which is based on the traditions of friendship, mutual respect and trust. The parties reaffirm their strong commitment to further boosting these ties through a regular trust-based dialogue at the supreme and highest of levels," Lavrov pointed out.

According to him, the two countries pay special attention to advancing bilateral trade and economic relations. "In this regard, your business gathering is an important addition to joint efforts to enhance practical cooperation," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

The Expo-Russia Vietnam 2022 Fourth International Industrial Exhibition kicked off in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on Wednesday. About 380 companies, including about 60 enterprises from seven Russian regions, are taking part in the event.