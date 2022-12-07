Large number of residents return to Mariupol, DPR leader says

DONETSK, December 7. /TASS/ Numerous residents who left Mariupol due to military activities have returned to the city, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said in an interview with TASS.

"There are now traffic jams in Mariupol, which point to positive changes. A great number of residents have returned to the city and markets have reopened," he noted.

The authorities have done their best to place city residents who were left homeless in temporary accommodation centers. "The temporary accommodation centers have everything they need," the DPR head went on to say.

In addition, housing construction efforts continue in the city. According to Pushilin, a rescue center and a multipurpose medical center have opened in Mariupol.

Mariupol is not only the largest city on the coast of the Azov Sea, it is also a key metallurgical center in Donbass and a major seaport. The Battle of Mariupol began on February 25. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin on April 21 that the allied forces of the Russian army and militia forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic had liberated the city.