MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military daily loses a battalion of soldiers killed and wounded in the Artyomovsk area, Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) people’s militia officer Andrey Marochko said on Wednesday.

"The [Ukrainian military’s] losses in the Artyomovsk area are quite large. According to our data, they are losing up to a battalion of personnel at least daily: these are sanitary and irretrievable losses," the LPR people’s militia officer said in a live broadcast on the Soloviev Live TV Channel.

The Ukrainian military is also sustaining disastrous casualties due to its attempts to break through into Svatovo and Kremennaya. On this frontline, the enemy is making daily breakthrough attempts, Marochko said.

"I can confirm that [the losses] really occur daily and are catastrophic for the Ukrainian army," he said.

LPR people’s militia officer Marochko told TASS earlier on Wednesday that the Ukrainian army units had received reinforcements in Artyomovsk to make up for casualties. He further said that the Ukrainian army had found itself in a disastrous situation due to a shortage of food and ammunition.