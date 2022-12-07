Liberating Opytnoye to help encircle Avdeyevka from where Kiev shells Donetsk — DPR head

DONETSK, December 7. /TASS/. The liberation of the community of Opytnoye will help encircle Avdeyevka from where the Ukrainian military shells Donetsk, acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin told TASS on Wednesday.

"Let me touch upon the Avdeyevka direction: the liberation of the settlement of Opytnoye will create a certain bridgehead for the operational encirclement of Avdeyevka. Our forces are advancing persistently in that area as well. Our units are trying to liberate this town as soon as possible because the Ukrainian military carries out daily bombardments of Donetsk, which have intensified in the past few days, precisely from Avdeyevka and adjacent communities. This is why it is extremely important to expedite this process," he emphasized.

Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu reported on December 6 that Russian troops had lately established control of the communities of Mayorsk, Pavlovka, Opytnoye, Andreyevka, Belogorovka Yuzhnaya and Kurdyumovka.