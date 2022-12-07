DPR head says Ukrainians torture military prisoners

DONETSK, December 7. /TASS/. The captured servicemen of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) are subjected to torture in places of detention in western Ukraine, Acting Head of the republic Denis Pushilin said in an interview with TASS.

"If we talk about the places of detention of our servicemen in Western Ukraine, the guys there are subjected to torture," he said.

Earlier, Pushilin reported that Kiev violated the rights of prisoners of war. According to him, all Russian servicemen and fighters of the People's Militia of the Donetsk and the Lugansk People's Republics are subjected to torture and humiliation while in Ukrainian captivity.