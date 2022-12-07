Kiev deploys scores of mercenaries to Svatovo, Kremennaya, Artyomovsk areas — DPR leader

DONETSK, December 7. /TASS/. Kiev is deploying a large number of foreign mercenaries to the Svatovo, Kremennaya and Artyomovsk areas, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said in an interview with TASS.

"A large number of mercenaries have been spotted in the Svatovo, Kremennaya and Artyomovsk areas; most of them are Poles who are also being thrown into the slaughter," he noted.

DPR People’s Militia Colonel Andrey Bayevsky told TASS earlier that there were so many foreign nationals in the Ukrainian Armed Forces that they not only served as commanders but were also active in firing positions. According to Bayevsky, the main reason is that Ukrainian service members are not trained to use the weapons that the West is providing to Kiev.