Kiev sending large number of troops towards Svatovo, Kremennaya — DPR leader

DONETSK, December 7. /TASS/. Kiev keeps sending a large number of troops towards the cities of Svatovo and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), who make regular attempts to launch counter offensives, though so far without success, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said in an interview with TASS.

"We are crushing the enemy’s forces in the Krasny Liman area but they continue attempts to advance and carry out counter offensives towards Svatovo and Kremennaya. We have been able to contain the enemy. Kiev keeps sending a large number of troops to this particular area but we can see that quantity is not always transformed into quality in terms of an operation’s success. The situation is very much under control," he pointed out.

LPR Militia officer Andrey Marochko said earlier that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had been trying to break through the allied defense lines near Svatovo and Kremennaya every day for two months, advancing from the Krasny Liman and the Kupyansk directions at once.