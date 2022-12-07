Ukrainian troops not allowed to retreat even if situation is dire — DPR leader

DONETSK, December 7. /TASS/. The top brass of the Ukrainian armed forces is reluctant to issue commands for a retreat even if troops are in a dire situation, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) acting chief Denis Pushilin told TASS in an interview on Wednesday.

"According to intercepted radio communications, when Ukrainian troops see that holding a populated area is no longer possible and totally futile, and request permission to retreat, their commanders refuse to issue such orders," he said. "In some cases, commanders who want to save their lives and the lives of their subordinates have to face repressions. Sometimes, anti-retreat units, made of hard-line nationalists, are called in."

According to the official, a large number of mercenaries, predominantly from Poland, have been spotted in the areas of Svatovo, Kremennaya and Artemovsk.

Pushilin added that Kiev troops fiercely defend every populated area under their control, "even a tiniest village," so fighting remains intense in all sectors of the frontline.