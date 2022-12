MELITOPOL, December 6. /TASS/. Explosions are heard in the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye late on Tuesday, said Vladimir Rogov, who heads the "We are Together with Russia" movement.

"Explosions are heard in the administrative center [of the Zaporozhye Region], temporarily occupied by the regime [of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky]," Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Air raid sirens are heard in the city, according to the country’s official air raid alert system.