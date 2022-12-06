Kiev troops fire over 130 various projectiles towards Donetsk on Tuesday

DONETSK, December 6. /TASS/. Units of the Ukrainian armed forces have fired over 130 projectiles of various caliber towards the city of Donetsk on Tuesday, including rockets from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) acting chief Denis Pushilin said.

"The enemy shelling of our residential districts has been particularly tense and extremely brutal today. Donetsk, Makeyevka, Gorlovka, Yasinovataya, Yelenovka are under the fire of Ukrainian terrorists. On this day alone, the enemy fired over 130 projectiles of different calibers towards the republic, including from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems," the official wrote in his Telegram channel.

Four civilians were killed and 19 more were wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops during the day, Pushilin said.

In his words, Kiev troops have been conducting indiscriminate shelling of the republic’s territory as of lately.

"Residential districts, schools, kindergartens and churches are under fire. The enemy is striking our territory with the only goal of killing as many people as possible in order to break our will," Pushilin said.

On Monday, Ukrainian artillery shelling killed four people and injured nine.

In this regard, Pushilin once again called upon heads of governmental agencies, state-run institutions and private companies to amend their working process and allow as many staffers as possible to work remotely.

"I’m grateful to all governmental agencies, enterprises and public establishments who literally saved the people from shelling, giving them an opportunity to take shelter," Pushilin said.

A youth center in the city of Donetsk was shelled by Ukrainian troops earlier on Tuesday, casualties reported, Russian lawmaker Artem Metelev said.

In his words, the ‘We are together’ movement has already contacted the families of the deceased and offered all possible assistance.

"A few hours ago, Kiev troops shelled the Youth Cetner in Donetsk. Regretfully, there were casualties. We are already calling the families of the deceased. We will provide all the necessary assistance, including financial one, as part of the ‘We are together’ charity program," Metelev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) acting chief Denis Pushilin said earlier in the day that 19 people were injured in Ukraine’s shelling of Donetsk on Tuesday. According to Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin, six people were killed in the reported period.