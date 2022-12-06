Ukrainian troops in dire straits in Artyomovsk due to food shortages

LUGANSK, December 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops deployed to the city of Artyomovsk (known as Bakhmut in Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are in a desperate situation due to food and munitions shortages, Andrey Marichko, an officer of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), told TASS on Tuesday.

"Despite the statements of the Ukrainian command and [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky, Ukrainian servicemen are now in a, shall we say, specific situation. I would call it desperate. Since Ukrainian troop supply is irregular, Ukrainian soldiers, especially those mobilized near Artyomosk are hungry and cold, and lack munitions," he said, adding that he has a video from that city showing Ukrainian soldiers complaining of supply problems.

Vitaly Kiselev, an aide to the LPR interior minister, told TASS on Monday that Ukrainian troops were sustaining serious losses in the Artyomovsk direction but were managing to make up for them swiftly.