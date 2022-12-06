High level of terrorist threat prolonged in Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, December 6. /TASS/. The high ("yellow") level of terrorist threat has been prolonged in the Belgorod Region until December 21, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel Tuesday, adding that the order also prolongs the ban on fireworks and firecrackers.

"The 'yellow' terrorist threat level is in effect in the Belgorod Region until December 21. A corresponding order has been signed," Gladkov said.

The high terrorist threat level was introduced in the region on April 11 and has been prolonged several times since. Since the beginning of the special military operation, repeated shelling from the Ukrainian were registered in the region; a state of emergency is in effect in several border settlements. Schools located near the border have switched to remote education.