Number of civilian casualties from shelling attacks by Ukrainian troops up in Donetsk

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. The number of people either killed or wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops has been on the rise recently, as strikes are targeting residential quarters, Andrey Bayevsky, a lawmaker of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Lieutenant Colonel of the DPR People’s Militia, said on Tuesday.

"Despite the fact that the number of shells fired by Ukrainian troops at our settlements remains about the same, up to 200 shells a day, the number of people killed in such shelling attacks is going up," he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.

"Practically all attacks are targeted at the residential quarters and central districts of our cities," he said. "Most of the shells are fired at Donetsk’s residential quarters with the sole purpose to kill as many civilians as possible".