Belgorod Region creates territorial defense using people not eligible for conscription

BELGOROD, December 6. /TASS/. Territorial defense units are being created from among Belgorod Region residents who are not eligible for conscription due to health or age, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel Tuesday, adding that volunteers will be trained by instructors with combat experience.

"We are creating several battalions of those who cannot be conscripted due to health condition or age, but who have combat experience and a strong desire to defend their home and their family, should it be necessary," Gladkov said.

According to the governor, training and combat coordination is being carried out in all border districts of the Belgorod Region by instructors with vast combat experience.

"A large number of residents have been contacting us since literally the first days of the operation regarding the need to establish and train territorial defense units. We have made this decision," Gladkov added.