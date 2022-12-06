Russian embassy in DRC taking additional security measures — ambassador

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) is taking additional security measures amid the situation in the country, Russian Ambassador to that country Alexey Sentebov told TASS on Tuesday.

According to the diplomat, the DRC is a country with a difficult socio-political situation. "The country is suffering from decades-long interethnic conflicts and atrocities of illegal armed groups. The situation is especially difficult in the republic’s northeastern provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, where the authorities have recently confirmed the massacre of about 300 civilians by militants," he said. "No one, even diplomats, is immune from attacks by bandits. Suffice it to recall the death of the Italian ambassador, who was nearly taken hostage by unidentified gunmen in 2021."

"The Russian embassy is taking additional measures to ensure the security of both the mission and its employees," he added.