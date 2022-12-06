Kursk Region extends heightened terrorist threat level for 15 days

KURSK, December 6. /TASS/. The high (yellow) terrorist threat level declared in the Kursk Region has been extended for 15 days, Governor Roman Starovoit said on Tuesday.

"This morning, I held a meeting of the anti-terrorist commission. We decided to extend the yellow-level terrorist threat starting at 5 p.m. today for another 15 days," Starovoit reported on his Telegram channel.

In the Kursk Region, which borders Ukraine, a high terrorist threat level has been introduced and extended several times since April 11. Since October 19, a medium level of response has been in effect in the region. Checkpoints at the border areas have been set up, and security has been beefed up at Kurchatov’s city entrance and exit, where the Kursk nuclear power plant is located. Also, security has been increased along the region’s main highways. In addition, safety measures for infrastructure and educational facilities have been strengthened as well.