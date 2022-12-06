DPR militia reports eliminating over 40 Ukrainian militants in Donbass in past day

DONETSK, December 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military sustained over 40 casualties in battles with fighters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Tuesday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 40 personnel," the press office said.

In addition, DPR militia fighters jointly with the Russian army destroyed a T-72B tank, two P-18 and 36D6 radar stations, a 5P85D launcher of an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and eight armored and motor vehicles of the Ukrainian army in the past day, the press office specified.