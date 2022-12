KIEV, December 6. /TASS/. An air raid alert was declared on Tuesday morning in the Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk regions in eastern Ukraine, according to an official alert resource.

It is specified that the alert was also declared in the Kiev-controlled part of the Donetsk region.

On Monday, an air raid alert was declared across Ukraine, followed by reports of explosions and power outages in a number of cities and regions of the country.