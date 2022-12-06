LPR People’s Militia reports shootings in Ukrainian ranks for disobeying orders

LUGANSK, December 6. /TASS/. Cases of servicemen being shot for disobeying orders from their commanders have been observed in the Ukrainian military units stationed along the front line in Donbass, Andrey Marochko, an officer of the People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), told TASS on Tuesday.

"The practice of executing soldiers for disobeying orders has been resumed in the Ukrainian ranks. Cases of shootings of Ukrainian servicemen by the so-called court-martial have been recorded in the areas of Artemovsk, Seversk, Kremennaya and Svatovo settlements," he said, citing data obtained from the intelligence.

On November 18, Marochko reported that Ukraine began to court-martial its servicemen in Donbass. According to him, the officers of the Ukrainian troops were allowed to use all available means of influence on the subordinate personnel.