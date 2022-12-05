Russia has no doubt that IS used its chemical weapons in Syria — mission to UN

UNITED NATIONS, December 5. /TASS/. Russia doesn’t have the slightest doubt that the Islamic State terrorist organization (outlawed in Russia) used its chemical weapons not only in Iraq but also in Syria, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said on Monday.

"We hail the success of the United Nations Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da'esh/ISIL (UNITAD) in investigating the development and use of chemical and biological weapons by terrorists in Iraq," he said at a UN Security Council meeting. "The report unequivocally states that these were not isolated cases. The Islamic State had a full-fledged chemical program, which included the production of various chemical shells and their regular use. The March 8, 2016 attack on Taza Khurmatu is by no means the only case when terrorists used chemical weapons."

"We have not the slightest doubt that the Islamic State used their chemical weapons in other countries, including neighboring Syria," he stressed.

"Ties between terrorists and criminal networks of both local nature - in Mosul and Baghdad - and of regional character covering the entire Middle East and the Gulf region clearly demonstrate the wide geography of Islamic State crimes," he added.