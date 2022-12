DONETSK, December 5. /TASS/. A civilian was killed and another one was wounded in Donetsk as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, Donetsk’s Mayor Alexey Kilemzin said on Monday.

"As a result of shelling of Donetsk’s Kievsky district, one civilian was killed and one more was wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to earlier reports, Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk’s Voroshilovsky, Kievsky, and Kuibysgevsky districts from Grad multiple rocket launchers.