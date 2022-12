LUGANSK, December 5. /TASS/. Nine people were killed in a HIMARS strike delivered by Ukraine’s armed forces on the city of Alchevsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) in the early hours of Monday morning, said Andrey Marochko, an officer with the LPR People’s Militia.

"On 11:00 am Moscow time, the death toll among civilians killed in an attack on Alchevsk rose to nine. Rescue efforts are ongoing," Marochko wrote on his Telegram channel.