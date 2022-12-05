DPR forces eliminate more than 15 Ukrainian service members over 24 hours, republic says

DONETSK, December 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered over 15 casualties in battles with fighters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Russia’s Armed Forces in the past day, the DPR’s People’s Militia reported on Monday.

"Joint actions by the servicemen of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation eliminated the following enemy weapons and military equipment: two self-propelled artillery guns, a 2S7 Pion and a 2S3 Akatsiya, one T-64BV tank, seven units of armored and automotive equipment and one field drone command center. Losses among enemy’s personnel amounted to more than 15 people," a statement on the agency’s Telegram channel said.