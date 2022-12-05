Ukrainian HIMARS strike in LPR hits dorms with refugees, construction workers — mayor

LUGANSK, December 5. /TASS/. A HIMARS strike delivered on the city of Alchevsk in the early morning hours by Ukraine’s armed forces which killed at least one person targeted dormitories where refugees and construction workers lived, Alchevsk Mayor Albert Apshev told TASS.

"The rocket strike hit three dormitories of the Donbass State Institute where we were also housing refugees. The construction workers who were helping restore the republic following bombardments by Ukrainian armed formations were also staying there," he said.

According to the mayor, Ukrainian troops delivered a strike on the city at 05:55 (same time as Moscow’s).