Politician says overnight strikes at Kiev-controlled Zaporozhye targeted ammunition depots

MELITOPOL, December 5. /TASS/. Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia civil society group, on Monday said the overnight strikes at the Kiev-controlled city of Zaporozhye targeted ammunition depots, military vehicles and other targets used for hostilities.

"Starting from 00:58 today, the regional capital that is temporarily occupied by the regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky has been rocked by a series of explosions," he said on Telegram. "According to preliminary information the strikes targeted military equipment and ammunition depots, firing positions held by Ukrainian militants and infrastructure facilities."

Anatoly Kurtev, the secretary of the Zaporozhye’s Kiev-controlled City Council, said strikes hit industrial and energy facilities.

The Ukrainian new outlet Strana earlier reported that explosions were heard in the city overnight.