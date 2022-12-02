Decision to ban Ukrainian Orthodox Church illegal, lacks common sense — clerical official

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Synodal Department for Society and Mass Media Relations Vladimir Legoyda said that a crackdown against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) launched by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) in addition to being illegal, points to the loss of common sense.

"Not only does the bill violate legal norms, for example, Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which enshrines ‘freedom, either alone or in community with others and in public or private, to manifest his religion or belief in teaching, practice, worship and observance’ but it also points to the loss of the remnants of common sense," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

The clerical official noted that it was not clear how the NSDC was going to implement its declared task of ensuring compliance of the future bill to ban the UOC with the norms of international law in the sphere of freedom of conscience.