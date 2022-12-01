OSCE losing its effectiveness, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is losing its effectiveness due to its anti-Russian stance, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The organization is automatically losing its effectiveness because of the position that the OSCE has taken," Peskov pointed out, when asked if it was reasonable for Moscow to remain in the OSCE. "Also, the organization is losing the ability to address security and cooperation issues in Europe not in words but in deeds," the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

He noted that an antagonistic position against Russia, which has been "nurtured by the past several chairmanships, in fact, prevents the organization from actually doing what it is supposed to do." "Accordingly, it reduces the effectiveness of this body and also drives a serious wedge into the organization’s future," Peskov concluded.

The two-day 29th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council kicked off in Lodz on Thursday. The Polish Foreign Ministry earlier denied entry to the country to a Russian delegation led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the move as unprecedented and provocative. The Russian delegation to the meeting is headed by the country’s OSCE envoy Alexander Lukashevich.