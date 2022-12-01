Russian envoy slams Poland’s decision to deny Lavrov participation in OSCE meeting

WARSAW, December 1. /TASS/. The Polish Chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) made an unacceptable decision to deny Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov participation in a meeting of top diplomats of OSCE members states in Poland’s Lodz, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said, addressing the meeting on Thursday.

According to him, it was "an unprecedented and politically motivated decision," which dealt "a very serious blow to the image of the country entrusted with the most important task of leading the OSCE’s work this year."

"Such methods are unacceptable and condemnable," Lukashevich insisted.

It was announced that the 29th OSCE Ministerial Council in Lodz would focus on summing up the results of Poland’s OSCE Chairmanship and discussing the organization’s future. The situation in Ukraine will also be in the spotlight there. The Polish Foreign Ministry earlier denied entry to the country to Russia’s Lavrov-led delegation. The Polish authorities attributed the decision to their desire to isolate Russia as much as possible on all international platforms.