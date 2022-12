MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian troops fully liberated the Kurdyumovka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"As a result of offensive operations carried out by Russian forces, the Kurdyumovka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic was fully liberated," the statement reads.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier announced the liberation of the DPR's Andreyevka, Belogorovka and Pershe Travnya.