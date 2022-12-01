Kherson Region police reports 8 suspected saboteurs detained in November

GENICHESK /Kherson Region/, December 1. /TASS/. Kherson Region law enforcement detained eight people in November, suspected of collaborating with Ukrainian forces as saboteurs, observers or target designators, the Kherson Region Ministry of Internal Affair Directorate reported Thursday.

"During the past month, the law enforcement officers detained eight people, suspected of collaboration with Ukrainian forces as members of sabotage groups or observers and target designators," the Directorate said on its Telegram channel.

In addition, the police seized 114 illegal firearms, including 7 assault rifles, 16 handguns, 16 grenade launchers and 73 hunting shotguns and self-defense weapons, as well as over 67,500 ammunition rounds, 10,5 kilograms of explosives. Over 500 kilograms of drugs - mostly marijuana - were seized from the citizens, as well as 78 liters of alcohol-containing liquids.