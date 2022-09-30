Kiev’s application for fast-tracked admission to NATO to yield nothing — expert

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Ukraine's application for fast-tracked admission to NATO is an opportunistic game with the Western countries, involving today's signing of agreements on the admission of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DNR and LNR), and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions to Russia, the board chairman of the Foundation for Support and Development of the Valdai international discussion club, Andrey Bystritsky, told TASS in an interview on Friday.

"I believe that Ukraine’s request is opportunistic, of course, and is connected with today's events," he said. "The risks involved are great, but I believe that Ukraine will not secure fast admission to NATO, because in the current situation it would be tantamount to a direct conflict between NATO and Russia with all the ensuing consequences," Bystritsky said.

Nevertheless, Bystritsky explained, this is an important step for Ukraine to emphasize its attitude towards the Europeans: "Kiev is playing an opportunistic game with the countries of the West."

While commenting on the announced statement by NATO’s secretary-general, Bystritsky said that, first of all, it will be made to condemn Russia.

"They will emphasize that they do not accept [the entry of four new regions into the Russian Federation]. I think this is an absolutely ritual game, a response to the reunification of the territories," he said. At least the Western countries "will try to demonstrate that they are punishing Russia," Bystritsky added.

From September 23 to September 27, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as well as the Kherson Region and the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed an application for Ukraine’s fast-tracked admission to NATO.