Russia fighting for fair and free path, it will never be "like before" in world — Putin

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russia is fighting for its historical future and for a fair and free path now, so that dictatorship and despotism will be forever left behind in the past, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday at a ceremony of accession of four new regions to Russia.

"Nowadays we are fighting for a just and free path, first and foremost, for ourselves, for Russia. For diktat and despotism to be a thing of the past forever. I am convinced that countries and nations realize that the policy build on exceptionalism of whoever, on the suppression of other cultures and peoples, is inherently criminal and that we must turn this shameful page over," the president said.

Putin pointed out that "the beginning of the collapse of Western hegemony is irreversible."

"And I say again that it will never be like before. A battlefield which we have been summoned by fate and history is the battlefield for our people, for a great historical Russia," the president added.