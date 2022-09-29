Russia insists on probe into circumstances of attacks on its gas pipelines – embassy in US

WASHINGTON, September 29. /TASS/. Moscow insists on a probe into the circumstances of "unprecedented attacks" on Russian Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the Russian embassy to the United States said on Wednesday.

"We note the attempts by some U.S. legislators to put blame on Russia for the incidents that occurred on Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines," it said. "Perhaps, they have a better view from the top of Capitol Hill. But if that is the case, they must also have seen the U.S. warships’ activities at the very site of the Russian infrastructure disruption just the day before. Or noticed drones and helicopters fly over there. Or observed U.S. Navy exercises with underwater explosives that have been conducted in the same area some time ago. Finally, they should have recalled the promises made by President Biden to "bring an end" to the Nord Stream 2 project."

"For our part, we insist on the need for a comprehensive and objective examination of the circumstances of the unprecedented attacks on Russian pipelines. To discuss this issue, the Russian Federation will convene an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council," it stressed.