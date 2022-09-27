Russia to not allow its hostile neighbors to have nuclear weapons — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russia will do everything possible to prevent its hostile neighbors, such as Ukraine, from acquiring nuclear weapons, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"We will do everything we can to prevent nuclear weapons from appearing in heighboring countries that are hostile to us. For example, Nazi Ukraine, which is directly controlled by NATO countries these days," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

At the same time, Medvedev stressed that "there is no point in counting on the reason and political will of the Kiev regime." "But there is still a fragile hope for the common sense and sense of self-preservation of the enemy countries that indulge them [the Kiev authorities]. They understand: if the threat to Russia exceeds the established danger limit, we will have to respond. Without asking anyone's permission, without much consultation. And this is definitely not a bluff," Medvedev concluded.