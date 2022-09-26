Russia knows how to work with Tracy if she is appointed US ambassador — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Moscow understands how to work with Lynne Tracy is she is appointed ambassador to Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"Naturally, the appointment of a new ambassador to Moscow is a serious matter. Of course, we know the future ambassador (if she is approved by the US Senate), bearing in mind that Mrs Tracy has already worked in Russia (she was deputy ambassador when John Tefft was US ambassador to Russia - TASS). She continued to keep a close eye on the regions, which we are, so to say, not indifferent to, later up to the current nomination as a US ambassador to Moscow. So, we have certain experience and knowledge about who we will be dealing with, if she is appointed," he said in an interview with Russia’s TV Channel One.