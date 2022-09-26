No injuries reported in shelling of Rubezhnoye — LPR’s CEC

LUGANSK, September 26. /TASS/. Civilians and members of election commissions were not injured in the overnight shelling of the town of Rubezhnoye in the LPR, during which the Ukrainian army delivered strikes on a school building where a polling station was located, the head of the republic’s Central Election Commission told reporters on Monday.

"We have no casualties either among the commission’s members or among civilians. <...> Documents and ballots are all intact. The commission continues working at a backup site, and the vote is being conducted outside," Yelena Kravchenko said.

Earlier, the official reported that during the night, the Ukrainian army delivered a strike on a school in the town of Rubezhnoye in the LPR where a referendum voting station was located, with six shells hitting the building. The precinct commissions were moved to reserve polling stations. According to Kravchenko, the voting was not interrupted and the residents continued to cast their ballots at the backup sites which had been "prepared in advance."

"Work is underway in Rubezhnoye. All our commissions have been moved to the backup sites, we had everything prepared in advance precisely to keep the people safe so [the polls] can continue to function. <...> For the sake of security, we are not making any information public," she said.

Earlier, the LPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) reported that overnight on Monday, Ukrainian troops delivered a strike on Rubezhnoye using a US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS), firing six rockets at the town.