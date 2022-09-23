Showdown with US, NATO not in Russia’s interests — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. A showdown with the United States and NATO is not in Russia’s interests as it may trigger armed clashes, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"A face-off with the United States and NATO, which is fraught with an open armed conflict, is not in our interests," he said in a video address to the participants in the international conference marking the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Missile Crisis.

"We hope that the [US President Joe] Biden administration understands the risks of uncontrolled escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, given the repeated statements by their officials that they don’t plan to send American servicemen to Ukraine," he noted.