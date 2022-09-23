Lavrov’s meetings at UN demonstrate that attempts to isolate Russia failed — spokeswoman

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The number of meetings, carried out by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York, clearly demonstrates that the collective West’s attempts to isolate Russia had failed, the ministry’s official spokeswoman said.

In her words, the Russian delegation has been comparing its work during the General Assembly to a marathon.

"We hardly have the time to change flags on tables of our guests, partners and friends who are coming to have talks with us," she said. "This entire story of isolation, of bans on photographs, failed completely long ago, and the UN General Assembly confirmed this once again.".