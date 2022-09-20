Duma could act fast to make decisions on incorporating new regions into Russia — lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The State Duma could move swiftly to pass the decisions that are required to incorporate new territories into Russia following the referendums, lawmaker Oleg Morozov told TASS on Tuesday.

"There is experience of Crimea becoming part of the Russian Federation. After the announcement of the results of the referendum, the procedure literally took hours. I think that in this case, too, the parliament will meet to approve the relevant decision, if there is the will of the citizens, as a matter of urgency," said Morozov, who heads the legislature’s Control Committee.

He said the issue requires immediate action as it will be followed by legal, political and military steps to protect Russian citizens who live in the areas that joined Russia.

"It will also be required to restore the territorial integrity of these administrative units," Morozov said.

Earlier, the chairman of the People's Council of the Lugansk People's Republic, Denis Miroshnichenko, said that the referendum for the LPR to join Russia will be held from September 23 to 27. Later, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, announced that the referendum for the DPR to join the Russian Federation would be held at the same time. Referendums for the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions to join Russia will also be held from September 23 to 27.